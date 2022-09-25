Springer 2 homers, Blue Jays beat Rays 7-1 for 4-game split

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep, and the AL top wild-card leading Toronto Blue Jays rebounded to spilt a key four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1. Toronto allowed 20 runs in losing the first two games, but limited Tampa Bay to a total of two runs in winning the final two. The Blue Jays hold a two-game advantage over the Rays. Both teams have nine games remaining. Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan, who was pulled in the fifth inning of his start Tuesday night due to neck tightness, gave up four runs and six hits, including a career-high three homers, over five innings.

