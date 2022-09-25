Seahawks hurt themselves by playing safe in loss to Falcons

SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe by choosing to kick a field goal on fourth down late in the third quarter. And the Seahawks likely paid the price for that decision in their 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 immediately became a debatable point for the Seahawks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.