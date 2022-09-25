Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis Landry exited early with an ankle injury and Tre’Quan Smith’s day ended with a concussion. Their status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints already have plenty of issues to deal with on offense. They failed to score in the first three quarters against the Panthers, one week after being limited to three points in the first three quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

