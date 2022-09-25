Reddick wins NASCAR playoff race in long, tiring Texas day

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas. His win comes a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. No contender won any of the first three races of the playoffs, a first in any round in this postseason format. The trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night. There were a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes.

