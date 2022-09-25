Skip to Content
Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones hopped off the field after his third interception of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He went straight to the locker room. The Patriots quarterback was unavailable to the media after the game and could be unavailable to the team for next week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots confirmed that Jones had a leg injury. New England’s backup QB is 36-year-old Brian Hoyer.

