Patriots K Folk makes 57th straight FG from inside 50 yards

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards. That’s a new NFL record. Folk hasn’t missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami. The kick broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17. Folk made one of two field-goal attempts in the first two games, missing from 52 yards against Pittsburgh last week.

