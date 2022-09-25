Packers’ Bakhtiari active, Beasley set to make Bucs debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is active for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, while veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley appears to be in line to make his debut for the Buccaneers. Bakhtiari will be appearing in just his second game since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned to play part of the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale at Detroit, but wasn’t available for their playoff loss to the 49ers and sat out Green Bay’s first two games this season. With Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension two of Tom Brady’s other primary receivers — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — inactive because of injuries, Beasley has been promoted from the practice squad to Tampa Bay’s active roster to face the Packers.

