No. 17 Texas A&M has responded since home upset vs App State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M has responded since being upset at home against Appalachian State with consecutive wins over top-15 teams. The Aggies are moving back up in the AP poll, regaining six more spots to No. 17 in the new rankings Sunday. They overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to beat then-No. 10 Arkansas in their SEC opener. Coach Jimbo Fisher says his team has fight and grit. Texas A&M, which began the season ranked sixth, now has three consecutive road games. That begins Saturday at Mississippi State before going to second-ranked Alabama and then South Carolina.

