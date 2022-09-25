Migliozzi wins French Open after stunning last-round 62

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Guido Migliozzi has won the French Open by one shot from Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third European Tour win and his first for three years. Hojgaard needed a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff but made par. It was a bitter end to a tournament the Dane had led since Thursday and by six strokes after Friday’s second round.

