Marlins lose to Nats 6-1 after saying Mattingly won’t return

MIAMI (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat Miami 6-1, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season. The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. The 38-year-old Sánchez gave up two hits, continuing a recent string of solid outings. He walked two and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 1.31 in his last seven starts. Rookie Joey Meneses hit his 12th homer and C.J. Abrams had three hits for the Nationals, who avoided a three-game sweep against the Marlins and their 100th loss. Miami won the season series 15-4.

