Hurricanes are reeling, and the honeymoon is over

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is on a two-game losing streak, plus has some major injury problems, a disgruntled fan base and quite possibly a quarterback controversy. The honeymoon for the Hurricanes is officially over. Miami’s 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday did more than knock the Hurricanes (2-2) out of the AP Top 25. It showed that the offense is continuing to sputter, that the defense is suddenly susceptible to big plays, brought out more booing from those who showed up for the game — there weren’t many — and left everybody afterward reaching for answers.

