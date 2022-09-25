Glasnow scheduled to rejoin Rays’ rotation Wednesday night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Wednesday night at Cleveland after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery. Glasnow was the Rays’ opening day starter last year. But he hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing the procedure on Aug. 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 righty went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year and is a key addition as the Rays near a wild-card spot. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow will throw around 45 pitches in his initial outing, which should allow him to go two or three innings.

