Evenepoel powers to road race gold at cycling worlds

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — A fortnight after becoming Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, Remco Evenepoel became his country’s first men’s elite road race world champion in a decade. Evenepoel won the Vuelta a Espana Grand Tour two weeks ago and was again dominant in the 266.9-kilometer race as he broke away with 25 kilometers left and powered to an emphatic win. French rider Christophe Laporte took second after winning the bunch sprint behind Evenepoel. Australian Michael Matthews won bronze as the chasing pack finished two minutes 21 seconds behind the Belgian.

