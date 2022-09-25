DeVonta for the victory: Smith stars as Eagles stay unbeaten
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — DeVonta Smith had a career-high 169 yards receiving and a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-8 rout of the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders. Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts, including gains of 45 and 44 yards. Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns to help Philadelphia improve to 3-0. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz struggled and was sacked nine times in his first game against the team that drafted him. Washington gave up several big plays in falling to 1-2.