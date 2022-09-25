Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain, because of a strained left groin strain. He’s the latest in the Americans’ long injured list. The U.S. Soccer Federation says Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Also hurt are Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Christian Pulisic’s status for Tuesday’s match is unclear.

By The Associated Press

