Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since last August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager.

