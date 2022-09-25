Boxing body won’t hold new election, damaging Olympic hopes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umar Kremlev will remain the President of the International Boxing Association after the body voted against holding a new election. The decision puts the Olympic future of boxing in serious doubt. The International Olympic Committee issued a statement saying it was “extremely concerned” about the sport’s future after an IBA extraordinary congress overwhelmingly backed Kremlev during its meeting in Yerevan, Armenia. The Russian was re-elected in May after an opponent, Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands, was barred from running against him. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that van der Vorst should have been eligible.

