Blown scoring chances, late penalty prove costly for Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones blamed himself for the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes accepted responsibility, too. The truth was there were multiple places to look for how the Indianapolis Colts managed to rally for a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. Reid called a fake field goal that resulted in an incompletion. Matt Ammendola missed an extra point and a short field goal. Mahomes only got Kansas City into the end zone twice. And Jones wasn’t sure why he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct call, which extended Indy’s final drive.

