Auger-Aliassime, Sock cut Team World’s deficit at Laver Cup

LONDON (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock have come back to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the last doubles match of the Laver Cup. The win cut Team World’s deficit against Team Europe to 8-7. The three-day team competition founded by Roger Federer’s management company wrap ups with three remaining singles matches Sunday. That includes Auger-Aliassime heading back out to face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Victories are worth three points apiece on Sunday; the first team to 13 will win.

