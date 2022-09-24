Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 55-3 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter and completed 25 of 36 passes. The Crimson Tide opted to air it out against the Commodores and finally got big games and plays from multiple receivers. It was the most passing yards for Young since perhaps locking up the Heisman with 421 yards against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

