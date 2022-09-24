Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to stop a three-game losing streak. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia, which holds the third and final NL wild-card spot by 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee. The 26-year-old Wright went 5 1/3 innings and became the first Braves pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz in 2003.

