Warner throws 2 TDs, Jordan pick-6 key Temple win over UMass

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over Massachusetts. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders. Jordan’s pick-6 highlight the first shutout for the Owls (2-2) since 2016 when they beat Tulane 31-0. The Minutemen used three quarterbacks, who combined to go 11 of 26 for 80 yards passing and two interceptions with four sacks.

