Udinski’s 5 TDs leads Richmond in 51-7 rout of Stony Brook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Richmond opened its Colonial Athletic Association schedule with a 51-7 rout of Stony Brook. Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 357 yards with a pair of scoring throws to Leroy Henley and one each to Jasiah Williams, Savon Smith and Connor Deveney. Williams led Richmond (3-1, 1-0) with 10 catches for 112 yards. Daron Bryden connected with Khalil Newton for a 38-yard touchdown that gave Stony Brook (0-3, 0-2) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.