Tchouaméni looking to impress again as France plays Denmark

PARIS (AP) — Amid mounting injuries and off-field problems, at least France coach Didier Deschamps has one less thing to worry about heading into the World Cup: Aurélien Tchouaméni looks the real deal in midfield. Tchouaméni is 22 with only 13 caps but is already playing with the maturity of a seasoned international. With Paul Pogba’s place in Qatar looking in doubt, Tchouaméni’s form is most welcome for Deschamps. Pogba is recovering from a knee injury and is weighed down by an extortion probe involving his elder brother. Tchouaméni looks to further stake his claim for a starting place in Qatar when France plays Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.

