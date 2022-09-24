Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday’s game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries. Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, and the past three with the Bills. He had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown last season. Tampa Bay also promoted offensive lineman John Molchon to the active roster from the practice squad.

