South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina scored on its first eight possessions to overpower Charlotte, 56-20, on Saturday night. It was a satisfying showing for the Gamecocks’ offense, which was near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference so far this season. Lloyd had scoring runs of 25, 14 and seven yards. On his first, Lloyd cleanly hurdled Charlotte safety Wayne Jones on his way to the end zone. South Carolina’s defense had three picks in the second half, all which were turned into points.

