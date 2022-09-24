Sacred Heart ends Dartmouth’s streak in overtime, 38-31

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant scored his third touchdown of the game in overtime and Ernest Howard followed with an interception as Sacred Heart defeated Dartmouth 38-31, ending the Big Green’s 20-game nonconference win streak. Dartmouth’s streak had been the longest active one in the FCS. Sacred Heart came back from a 31-17 second-half deficit with Grant scoring twice including a 1-yarder with just over two minutes left in regulation. After Grant’s overtime touchdown, Ernest Howard cut in front of a Dartmouth receiver to pick off Nick Howard’s fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line.

