Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for game at New England

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of lingering ankle issues. The Ravens announced that Stanley would not make the trip with the team. He hasn’t played since the season opener in 2021. Stanley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and did not participate Friday. Patrick Mekari is now the likely starter at left tackle for a second straight week.

