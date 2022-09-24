Quantrill, Gonzalez lead Guardians over Texas, near clincher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2. The Guardians have a magic number of one of closing out Chicago to win the division. They have won 17 of their last 20 games. Quantrill hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three. Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.

