Purdue bounces back with 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Burton threw three touchdown passes in his first start at Purdue and led the Boilermakers to a badly-needed 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic. He replaced the Big Ten’s leading passer, Aidan O’Connell, who sat out with an undisclosed injury. Burton connected with Charlie Jones for TDs on Purdue’s first and last drives of the first half to take a 14-13 lead. The Boilermakers never trailed again. Burton added a 4-yard TD pass to T.J. Sheffield in the fourth. Florida Atlantic’s 2-point conversion pass with 5:21 to go was picked off in the end zone and lost a fumble on fourth-and-1 in the final minute.