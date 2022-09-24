Packers place veteran WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games. The Packers play at Tampa Bay on Sunday. They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue. Watkins has six catches for a team-high 111 yards through the first two games of the season. He caught three passes for 93 yards Sunday night in a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

