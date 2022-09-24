Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 through 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started on the defensive line in 1973. Lucious and Dewey were present, but Lee Roy passed away in 2011. Family members helped pull the cover off the statue.

