Nix leads No. 15 Oregon over Washington State 44-41
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give No. 15 Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State 44-41 on Saturday. Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) roared back for their third straight win. Mase Funa iced the game for Oregon when he intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward and ran it back for a touchdown with a minute left, providing the winning points. Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. The Ducks produced 626 yards of offense.