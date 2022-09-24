Minnesota dominates Michigan State 34-7 in Big Ten opener
By BOB TRIPI
Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Minnesota dominated on defense and offense in routing Michigan State 34-7 Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both schools. Tanner Morgan threw three touchdown passes and Mohamed Ibrahim extended his streak of 100-plus rushing yards to 13 games by running for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Gophers, who are off to their best start since beginning 2019 with a 9-0 record, outgained the Spartans 508-240, while also grabbing two interceptions and making a fumble recovery.