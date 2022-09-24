Mathieu van der Poel arrested on eve of world road race
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel has been arrested and charged by police for an alleged assault at the team hotel on the eve of the men’s race at the world road championships. According to reports van der Poel became annoyed after children knocked on his hotel room door several times late on Saturday evening, eventually confronting them. The arm of one of the teenage girls was reportedly injured, leading to the local police being called and Van der Poel’s arrest. The 27-year-old was taken to a local police station and charged with two counts of common assault, and scheduled to appear at a local court on Sept. 27.