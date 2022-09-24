Marist pulls out 30-25 win over Drake with late TD

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Amin Woods scored on a 6-yard run with 43 seconds to play to lift Marist to a wild 30-25 win over Drake in a Pioneer Football League opener between winless teams. Woods capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion when quarterback Brock Bagozzi went 10 yards on a keeper at midfield. Bagnozzi threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to put the Red Foxes up 21-10 at halftime. Luke Williams kicked a pair of short field goals before Dorian Boyland scored on a 2-yard run to make it 27-25. Amir Proctor protected the lead by intercepting the 2-point conversion attempt. However, Drake recovered an onside kick and cashed in with a 36-yard Williams field goal with 3:36 left.

