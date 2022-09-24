Manoah, Merrifield lead Blue Jays to 3-1 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays regained the top AL wild-card spot with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays lead Tampa Bay by one game. Manoah scattered four hits, walked two and struck out eight while throwing a season-high 113 pitches. Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen gave up one run, three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five. Merrifield made it 3-0 on his 10th homer of the season in the seventh off Brooks Raley.

