Leary, No. 12 N.C. State rout UConn 41-10 to stay unbeaten

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10. The Wolfpack wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard touchdown. N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 31-0 before UConn got on the board with a field goal from Noe Ruelas just before halftime. Next up for N.C. State is a visit to No. 5 Clemson in a clash between undefeated ACC teams.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.