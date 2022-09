Kennesaw St. wins battle of winless teams, 24-22 vs. Wofford

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 107 yards as Kennesaw State won the battle of winless teams, topping Wofford 24-22. Kennesaw State led 24-9 early in the fourth quarter before Wofford got within two points with 6:08 remaining on Nathan Walker’s 1-yard TD run. The Terriers could have tied it but couldn’t convert the two-point attempt. The Owls responded with a seven-play drive that chewed up 4 minutes, 28 seconds, but it only netted 17 yards as Wofford got it back at its 18 with 1:35 left. The Terriers got to their 49 and stopped the clock with 12 seconds left before Joel Parker ended it with a sack.

