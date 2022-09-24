James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28. Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth. Kaelon Black’s 4-yard touchdown run for the Dukes capped the scoring with 10:36 remaining. Appalachian State’s (2-2, 1-1) final drive stalled at its 42 when Chase Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 with 49 seconds left.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.