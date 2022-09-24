Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa beat Rutgers 27-10. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home. Evan Simon threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aron Cruickshank and Jude McAtamney kicked a 28-yard field goal for Rutgers, which was looking for its first 4-0 start since 2012.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.