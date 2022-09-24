Hawks look to improve communication between coach, Young

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are heading into training camp looking for a bit of a reboot. First up: improving the communication between coach Nate McMillan and star guard Trae Young. McMillan already got the ball rolling after the Hawks were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. The coach flew to Oklahoma City in June to visit Young at his home. They talked about finding ways to be on the same page when camp begins Saturday. McMillan says “the connection between the two of us” needs to improve. The coach also wants Young to claim more of a leadership role.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.