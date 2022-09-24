Gronowski throws 4 TD passes in South Dakota State win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw a career-high four touchdown passes and South Dakota State defeated Missouri State 28-14 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener matching top-five FCS teams. Gronowski threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Zach Heins and 40 yards to Jadon Janke to snap a fourth-quarter tie. Gronowski’s first-quarter TD pass to Jadon Janke was good for a 7-0 halftime lead that he extended with a 13-yard toss to Jaxon Janke — Jadon’s brother — in the third quarter. The Bears rallied with Jacardia Wright’s 15-yard run and Jason Shelley’s 67-yard pass to Raylen Sharpe in the third quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.