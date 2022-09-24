Gragson opens Xfinity playoffs by winning 4th race in row

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Gragson opened the NASCAR Xfinity playoffs by winning his fourth race in a row at Texas Motor Speedway. The victory for Gragson locked up the first spot in the round of eight. There are two more races to determine the other seven drivers that will advance with him. The Xfinity Series begins its playoffs with 12 drivers, instead of 16 like the Cup Series, so its postseason is one round shorter. The only other driver to win four consecutive races in the series was Sam Ard in 1983, the second year of the NASCAR’s second-level circuit. That was part of Ard winning five of the last six races in the season that he won 10 overall.

