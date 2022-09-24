For International team, tie feels like win in Presidents Cup
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team didn’t lose any ground in the Presidents Cup. That felt like a win. The foursomes session Saturday morning was a draw. The Americans won the opening match and anchor match. The International team won the two matches in between. But the tie was only good for International morale. The Americans now have a 10-4 lead going into four matches of fourballs in the afternoon. Each point brings them closer to remaining undefeated at home and a ninth straight victory overall. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have a chance to go 4-0 as a team.