WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hampton ran for two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Elon erased a 15-point deficit after three quarters to earn a 35-31 win over William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both schools. Both teams came into the game with 3-0 records. Darius Wilson threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Tribe took a 28-10 lead into intermission.

