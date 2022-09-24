DeLaurent’s 3 TDs help SE Missouri St. beat Central Arkansas

GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 60 yards and a score to help Southeast Missouri State beat Central Arkansas 35-27. DeLaurent’s 11-yard keeper with 10:57 remaining in the fourth quarter gave SEMO a 35-20 lead. The Bears, trailing 35-27, had it on their own 7 with 3:21 left but went three-and-out and SEMO picked up a first down to run out the clock. Geno Hess rushed for 123 yard for SEMO (3-1). DeLaurent hit Ryan Flournoy for a 62-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 midway through the second quarter. Will McElvain passed for 284 yards for Central Arkansas.

