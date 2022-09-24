Dart, Judkins help No. 16 Mississippi beat Tulsa 35-27

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as No. 16 Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa 35-27. Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7 before the decisive 28-point outburst. Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to complete the rally and build a 35-14 cushion. Dart finished 13 of 24 passing for 154 yards, adding 116 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Rebels had 462 yards of total offense, highlighted by 140 yards rushing on 27 carries by Judkins. Tulsa (2-2) was led by Davis Brin, throwing for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps and adding a 1-yard touchdown run before exiting with an injury in the second quarter.

