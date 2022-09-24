Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville thumps South Florida 41-3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday. Cunningham put the Cardinals comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal. Cunningham finished 14 of 22 passing for 186 yards and ran nine times for 113 yards before going to the bench early in the fourth quarter. The Bulls were outgained 542-158.

