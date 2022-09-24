Corum’s 243 yards, 2 TDs lead No. 4 Michigan past Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday. Corum had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017. J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines. Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins.

